Park and ride for Chiefs parade gets 5-star reviews

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The best way to see the crowd at Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade was probably atop one of the team’s double decker buses. But the best way to get to and from, for most people, was on school buses.

After the parade ended, school buses steered by Shawnee Mission School District drivers pulled in to a park and ride lot in KCK.

KCTV5 asked passengers to rate the process like a Yelp review. We heard five stars all around and, along the way, discovered happy moments.

There was a surprise reunion of old friends, who just happened to hop on the same return bus. And, there was a couple who took in the parade one day before their wedding!

