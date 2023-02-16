One person dead in Jackson County crash involving semi truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person died Thursday morning following a crash on Missouri Highway 7 Thursday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated first responders had arrived to a scene in the area of U.S. Highway 50 for a fatal crash involving a semi truck.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had requested the patrol’s help due to a number of crashes along that stretch.

The patrol stated more information would be released at a later time.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.