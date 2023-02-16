Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Officer, pedestrian & police dog killed in Kansas City crash

By Zoe Brown, David Pinter and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a pedestrian.

The officer was on patrol near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard around 10:15 p.m., when his patrol car was hit by another vehicle. The crash caused a secondary collision with a pedestrian, who was declared dead at the scene. The police dog also died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The officer was critically injured, and transported to a local hospital. Police said doctors made every effort to save the officer, but he died at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the patrol car suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody for further investigation, police said.

The Accident Investigation Section is completing the accident reconstruction, and the investigation will be led by the Traffic Investigation Section.

The officer and driver taken into custody have not yet been identified, but KCPD said the officer was a 20-year veteran of the department and had been assigned to the K-9 Unit for nearly three years. The K-9 officer was a one-year veteran of the department.

KCPD said Police Chief Stacey Graves will be addressing the media sometime Thursday morning to speak about the deadly incident.

“Please keep the officer’s family, the pedestrian’s family and the whole Kansas CIty, MO, Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this terrible tragedy,” said a statement released by the department.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
It's a WEATHER ALERT DAY Thursday because of rain, snow & ice throughout the region.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Rain, snow & ice throughout the region

Latest News

Police said a vehicle hit a squad car while the officer was on patrol. The secondary impact hit...
Officer, pedestrian and police dog killed in Kansas City crash
Those who went to Chiefs parade weigh in on how city did
Park and ride for Chiefs parade gets 5-star reviews
Kansas City Chiefs fans flooded downtown by the thousands for hours Wednesday for the chance to...
Fans celebrate at 2023 Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and victory rally
You can gauge the impact a sport has on a city by parade attendance, economic growth and TV...
Chiefs spark feelings of joy, pride, unity in Kansas City