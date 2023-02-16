Aging & Style
Officer involved in serious crash near Truman & Benton

An officer was involved in a crash on Wednesday night and three people had to be taken to the hospital.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An officer was involved in a crash on Wednesday night and three people had to be taken to the hospital.

This happened at about 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of Truman Road and Benton Boulevard. At least two vehicle were involved.

It took Kansas City firefighters a little less than 10 minutes to cut one person out, following the crash.

Three ambulances were reportedly called to the scene and three people were taken to area hospitals.

Two people were in critical condition and one was in serious condition.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates and watch KCTV5 News in the morning for further information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

