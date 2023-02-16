Aging & Style
Missouri, Kansas governors participate in Chiefs celebration

The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took...
The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took place on Wednesday.((Via @GovParsonMO and @GovLauraKelly on Twitter))
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The governors of Missouri and Kansas both participated in the Chiefs celebration that took place in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

Each posted about the experience on social media.

“Chiefs Kingdom came together in Kansas City to celebrate our CHIEFS!” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said. “Missouri’s team is once again World Champions! Great to be at the victory parade & rally for Super Bowl 57!”

“It is an honor to be in the Victory Parade today in @KansasCity to continue to celebrate our @Chiefs,” Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. “It’s always a good day to be part of #ChiefsKingdom!”

