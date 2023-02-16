Aging & Style
Men convicted of federal charges filed following kidnapping, torture in KCK

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A jury has convicted two men of charges filed following the kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kansas, in 2019.

A federal jury convicted 36-year-old David Carr from KCK and 46-year-old James Michael Poterbin from Edwardsville of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and evidence from the trial, Carr and Poterbin supplied methamphetamine that was sold in the KC metro. In April of 2019, they kidnapped the boyfriend of a woman who they mistakenly thought had stolen drug money from them.

They bound the victim with zip ties, duct taped a shirt to his head, pistol whipped him multiple times, smashed his fingers, beat him with a blunt object, shot him in the legs, and forced a co-conspirator to stab him in the leg.

During the torture, Carr and Poterbin used the victim’s phone to call his girlfriend and demand money in exchange for his release.

After all that, they wrapped the victim in plastic and left him alone at a house.

A few days after the victim was released, Carr ordered the co-conspirator to burn the house to the ground. The co-conspirator did so.

Both Carr and Poterbin are set to be sentenced on the afternoon of May 1. They each face a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

