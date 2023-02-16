Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KCTV5 Cares: Empowering people with vision loss

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

February is low vision awareness month— and vision trouble affects millions of people in the United States. Grace and Bill talk with local organization Alphapointe about how they’re helping people who have difficulties with their vision regain the ability to do the things they’re used to doing.     KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue

Latest News

February is low vision awareness month— and vision trouble affects millions of people in the...
KCTV5 Cares: Empowering people with vision loss
Lloyd J. Curphey.
Silver Advisory canceled after missing man is found safe
These are babies five, six and seven in the family. So, it’s safe to say mom and dad’s hands...
Premature triplets born in KC head home after hospital stay
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KC police locate missing 17-year-old last seen Tuesday