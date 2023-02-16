KCK police investigate Wednesday night homicide

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday night.

Officers went to the 2300 block of N. 11th St. at about 8:23 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot and had already passed away.

The is no suspect information currently available.

Anyone with information that could assist the authorities in their investigation is asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

