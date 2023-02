KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City International Airport’s airfield closed shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday due to ice contamination on the runways, the airport announced.

The airfield is expected to reopen in 45 to 60 minutes, as crews work to fight the ice.

