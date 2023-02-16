Aging & Style
Kansas City Current announce 2023 preseason schedule

File.
File.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Current has announced their 2023 preseason schedule.

The team is going to play two matches in Florida before heading to San Diego, California, for additional training and two more matches.

Below is the schedule:

Feb. 23: Orlando Pride - 5:30 p.m. CT - Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida

(The Feb. 23 match is the only one listed that is open to the public. Free tickets can be claimed via this link.)

Feb. 27: Chicago Red Stars - 10 a.m. CT - Bradenton, Florida

March 8: Houston Dash - 12 p.m. CT - San Diego, California

March 11: San Diego Wave - 2 p.m. CT - San Diego, California

After that, the 2023 regular season will open on March 25.

At that time, the Current will travel to face the North Carolina Courage at 1 p.m. CT.

On April 1, the Current open their home schedule by welcoming the Portland Thorns to Children’s Mercy Park at 11:50 a.m. CT. That will be a rematch of the 2022 NWSL Championship match!

