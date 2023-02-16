Aging & Style
FORECAST: Winter weather could impact your commute Thursday

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the KC metro area from 9 p.m. until 3 p.m. Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning in effect during the same timeframe for Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. // Our next winter storm will continue to push through the region tonight, bringing the chance for all different types of precipitation. Rain is possible for the metro to areas south, as temperatures remain above freezing through this evening. Snow showers will be likely between extreme Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. The heaviest band of snow will likely set up in those areas, leading to totals over 4 inches. In the metro, we will likely see a thin glaze of ice form before snow piles up from a dusting to up to 2 inches. Precipitation will change to all snow well after sunrise on Thursday, with most of the snow coming to an end from west to east by early Thursday afternoon. After this system exits, temperatures will hold in the 20s for most of the day. The good news is that, by the upcoming weekend, temperatures get much warmer with high in the 50s.

