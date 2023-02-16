Aging & Style
Flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of 10K Kansans lost to COVID

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in remembrance of the 10,000 Kansans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that in remembrance of the 10,000 Kansans who have died as a result of COVID-19 and in honor of the families they left behind, she has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

“It is with great sadness that I share we have lost the 10,000th Kansan to the battle against COVID-19,” Gov. Kelly said. “This milestone serves as a reminder of the terrible toll this virus has taken on this state and the world – and a reminder to continue using the tools we have to prevent further loss.”

Kelly indicated that the order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 dashboard indicated there are more than 932,200 active cases of COVID in the state with 10,029 deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showed most counties in the Sunflower State remain in the low incidence rate.

