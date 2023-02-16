Fans celebrate at 2023 Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade and victory rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs fans flooded downtown by the thousands for hours Wednesday for the chance to celebrate with the city’s Super Bowl champions.

The Super Bowl champs mostly skipped riding their double-decker championship buses. Players walked and danced in the streets to celebrate up close with Kansas City fans.

“This is amazing,” former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green said. “What a great time to be a Chiefs fan.”

The 2023 Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade started near 6th and Grand, where Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt held onto the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy with their wives by their sides.

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes immediately hopped off his bus to kick off the parade, high-fiving fans wearing his famous championship belt. He was spotted celebrating with fans along the entire parade route.

“I’m proud of all the hard work that paid off for them,” former Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles said.

Travis Kelce greeted fans on the street in between riding a championship bus with his mother Donna Kelce by his side.

“This was incredible. This was better than the first time, to see all the support,” longtime Chiefs fan Janel Carbajo, who is known as the “Puppet Lady,” said.

The CEO of Sack Nation, Chris Jones, popped bottles as fans cheered. JuJu Smith-Schuster signed jerseys and shook hands along the route.

“We do this for you guys,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said to a sea of fans near Union Station, where a victory rally was held following the parade.

“There is no greater place to be than right here, baby,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “The greatest fans in the world. We love you.”

Jones encouraged the crowd to chant, “Run it back!”

The Chiefs players told their fans this year’s championship parade will not be Kansas City’s last.

“We ain’t done yet,” Mahomes said.

