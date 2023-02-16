Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Do you know how to get to the retirement you want?

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Financial expert Jonathan McCoy sits down with Bill for investment advice and ways to determine if your financial advisor is working for you. Tune into KCTV5 every Thursday at 9am for investment advice from Market Advisory Group & submit your investment questions at www.AskOurAdvisor.com. Your question may be answered on air. Sponsored by Market Advisory Group.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash
An attempted catalytic converter theft led to a man's death.
Catalytic converter theft suspect run over and killed, police say
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue

Latest News

Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
No rest for the weary: KC sports leaders prep for busy months ahead
No rest for the weary: KC sports leaders prep for busy months ahead
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash
A Kansas City officer and his K-9 partner died Wednesday night in a crash that also killed a...
Kansas City officer, pedestrian and police K-9 killed in Wednesday night crash