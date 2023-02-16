Aging & Style
Crash during icy conditions in KC critically injures driver

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash that occurred on an icy road in Kansas City Thursday morning left the driver critically injured.

According to the KCPD, the crash happened in the area of Searcy Creek Parkway and NE Birmingham Road just after 8 a.m.

Their investigation has found that a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was going east on NE Birmingham when the driver lost control.

At that point, the driver went off the left side of the road and hit a light pole.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, had to be taken to a local hospital for treatment of their critical injuries. They remain in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

