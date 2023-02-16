Aging & Style
Chiefs spark feelings of joy, pride, unity in Kansas City

By Jared Koller
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You can gauge the impact a sport has on a city by parade attendance, economic growth and TV ratings, but perhaps the Chiefs most meaningful impact is the pure happiness that Kansas City feels.

To a degree, the Chiefs have been a source of joy for decades. They’ve given the community something to look forward to each Sunday, something that unites the city regardless of age or fandom, something that provides collective memories -- good or heartbreaking.

I remember going to Arrowhead as a kid with my dad, so happy to be a part of something bigger than myself. I remember how excited I was that the Chiefs traded for Matt Cassel.

And, I still lose my voice watching games on the couch with my friends.

But, now more than ever, the Chiefs are a real source of pride for Kansas City. Chiefs games, players and coaches mean so much to this community. Cheering on the Chiefs is ingrained in our culture.

The recent success has really helped elevate Kansas City’s status as a place we’re proud to call home.

We live in a negative world and times are always tough. It’s why I’m forever grateful, for the happiness this team has brought this city.

Because, having bragging rights as the champs is one thing. But, to have that feeling of euphoria, pride and unity as a community? Well, that’s why -- right now -- there’s no place like Kansas City.

