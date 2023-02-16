Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a gun. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say an armed man was shot and killed when he was attempting to break into a woman’s home.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old homeowner was woken up by her front door handle shaking during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

The woman said she thought it might be her husband returning from work. So, she opened the door.

Deputies said the woman told the intruder, later identified as 64-year-old Reginald Best, to leave her house multiple times but he refused.

According to authorities, Best then raised his hands while holding a gun and the woman shot him as she was fearing for her life.

The sheriff’s office said Best died in the shooting.

Earlier that evening, authorities said dispatch had received several calls from Best where he told them that he was hiding from his neighbors and “people in orange.”

Another neighbor had also called to say the 64-year-old had jumped out of a window with a gun and was running down the street.

“It’s unfortunate that Best was struggling with some apparently profound issues and posed a deadly threat to the victim and her family,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “She [the homeowner] absolutely had the right to defend herself and I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping

Latest News

Lamar Johnson will not qualify for compensation because the case did not hinge on DNA.
No compensation for Lamar Johnson, Innocence Project launches fundraiser
Convenience store serves up coffee to early Chiefs fans - parade
Convenience store serves up coffee to Chiefs fans who arrived early for parade
City crews are out, tasked with clearing the streets of confetti and taking down road blocks in...
Kansas City starts cleaning up following Chiefs parade
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall