Silver Advisory issued for missing man last seen Tuesday morning

Lloyd J. Curphey.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - An Endangered Silver Advisory has been issued for a missing Belton man who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

According to the authorities, 70-year-old Lloyd J. Curphey was last seen at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14

The authorities say he left his residence to go to a grocery store in Belton and did not return.

He was last contacted in Gardner, Kansas, at 5 p.m. Tuesday. He was asking for directions and it’s unknown what direction he headed in.

He was driving a silver 2013 GMC Terrain with a Missouri license plate of “JK03U.”

He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He weighs 210 pounds and was wearing a bright blue coat. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

The authorities say he has been diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

If you see him or know where he might be, you are asked to call 911 or the Belton Police Department at 816-331-2121.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

