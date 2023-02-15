Shawnee man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas, man has been sentenced after admitting to possessing child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Justin Packham was sentenced to 96 months in prison (eight years) and five years of supervised release.

The sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of child pornography in September 2022.

The Shawnee Police Department launched their investigation after receiving a “cybertip.”

That investigation found that dozens of child pornography images had been uploaded to a Google Drive via an email address in Packham’s name.

A search warrant was executed at Packham’s residence and investigators found more than 1,000 child pornography photos and videos on various electronic devices and thumb drives.

