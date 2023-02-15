Aging & Style
Report shows Kansas employers among those that struggle to hire the least

FILE
FILE(Adam Jones / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas employers are among those that struggle the least to hire as labor force participation sits at the lowest rate in decades.

With labor force participation at 62.4% - one of the lowest in decades - WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that it released its report on 2023′s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, and Kansas is at the bottom.

In order to see where employers see the largest struggle, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the past year.

Source: WalletHub

According to the report, Kansas ranked 42nd overall with a job openings rate for both the latest month and the past year of 6.5% - the lowest in the region.

To the north, Nebraska ranked 41st overall with a job openings rate of 6.5% for the past month and 6.68% for the past year.

To the east, Missouri ranked 33rd overall with a job openings rate of 6.7% for the past month and 6.81% for the past year.

To the south, Oklahoma ranked 22nd overall with a job openings rate of 7.1% for the past month and 7.02% for the past year.

To the east, Colorado ranked 21st overall with a job openings rate of 7% for the past month and 7.21% for the past year - the highest in the region.

The report found that states where employers struggle to hire the most are as follows:

  1. Alaska
  2. West Virginia
  3. Louisiana
  4. Montana
  5. Iowa

The states where employers struggle to hire the least are:

  1. New York
  2. New Jersey
  3. Connecticut
  4. Washington
  5. Hawaii

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

