Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring

Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fans of Peeps can now drink the Easter holiday treats thanks to Pepsi.

The soft drink manufacturer is bringing a soda flavored like the marshmallow candies to store shelves.

The “pillowy-soft marshmallow cola flavor” will be paired with the iconic Peeps-inspired design in vibrant yellow packaging as a true celebration of the upcoming spring season.

Pepsi X Peeps originally came out two years ago, but only a few cans were given away in a contest.

Marketers at Pepsi noticed some of those cans ended up reselling for thousands of dollars.

This year, they’re rereleasing the soda in 7.5 ounce mini cans and 20 ounce bottles, but only for a limited time.

To find out if stores near you will be selling the Pepsi X Peeps soda, visit Pepsi’s product locator.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champs!
Hear Mitch Holthus’ radio call as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Law enforcement announced Tuesday afternoon an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, man has been...
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping
A cat missing from Miami, Florida, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, which...
Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Prairie Village
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom