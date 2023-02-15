Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Offensive lineman wear ‘0 SACKS’ shirt at parade following dominant Super Bowl

Creed Humphrey donned a "0 Sacks" shirt for the Super Bowl parade.
Creed Humphrey donned a "0 Sacks" shirt for the Super Bowl parade.(Creed Humphrey/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the defining statistics of the Chiefs Super Bowl performance was the number of times Patrick Mahomes took a sack.

The answer? Zero.

After the game, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, Jr. tweeted “0 sacks, put in on a f — T Shirt.”

And that’s exactly what happened.

Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Brown were all seen with shirts at Wednesday’s parade putting the context of the tweet on a shirt.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping
Generic.
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured

Latest News

Generic.
Shawnee man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child pornography
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH LIVE: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week