Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95%...
Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Valentine’s Day was not a happy day for fans of Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, as the company officially disabled the web browser.

Microsoft announced Tuesday that Microsoft Edge with IE Mode officially replaced Internet Explorer 11. The tech giant permanently disabled the latter web browser on its desktops.

Now, users who click on the icon are being redirected to Microsoft Edge.

Internet Explorer debuted in 1995 as a part of Windows 95, and at one point, it commanded 95% of the market.

Microsoft says it will remove all visual references to Internet Explorer when it releases an update to its operating system in June. That will mark one year since the company announced it was retiring the browser.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping
Generic.
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue

Latest News

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. Tesla will, for...
White House: Tesla to make some EV chargers available to all
Street closures along Grand began at noon on Tuesday. For commuters, there will be four cross...
A look at street closures for the Chiefs parade
In remarks shown in Dubai on Wednesday, Elon Musk said he is trying to stabilize Twitter.
Elon Musk talks about finding Twitter CEO
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security and...
White House: GOP plans would drive deficits up $3 trillion
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.