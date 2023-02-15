LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

KCTV5 will broadcast the parade and rally live starting at 12 p.m. here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

SNEAK PEEK: The team behind today's #SuperBowlXVII parade dressed up The Kansas City @Chiefs' busses underground in @SubTropolis!



And yes, one of them came from Philly! 😂 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0hFB42Y2a9 — Hunt Midwest (@HuntMidwest) February 15, 2023

Big day on @nflnetwork: Live coverage of the #Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade starting at 1 pm ET with @AndrewSiciliano, @JamesPalmerTV, and @kimmichex. Plus a few others.



KC about to be the epicenter of the NFL: Victory parade, the NFL Draft, the 2023 opener. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2023

The #kcstreetcar bus link is running all day to get you to the parade, rally & anywhere on our downtown route. Service will stop at select designated streetcar stops w/ frequencies of 12-15 mins. Streetcar vehicle service will resume once the rally concludes & road closures end. pic.twitter.com/8mvyoONo0h — KC Streetcar 🚊 (@kcstreetcar) February 15, 2023

KC is out and about! Little over 4 hours until parade time. pic.twitter.com/g8cImVw3Lw — Nathan Vickers (@nathanvickers) February 15, 2023

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Anyone else having déjà vu this morning? It's parade day again for our #SuperBowlLVII @Chiefs! I hope to see more faces out from behind scarves and blankets this time.@JacksonCountyMO offices are open today but with limited staff for in-person/phone service from 11:30am-2pm. pic.twitter.com/uQLjNx3dzl — Frank White (@JCEFrankWhite) February 15, 2023

Beautiful Championship Parade mornin! pic.twitter.com/jBjARycHtx — Joe Hennessy (@JoeKCTV5) February 15, 2023

6 a.m. roll call.



Throughout the city, we are getting ready for the parade & rally.



We are also thankful for the 26 local, state, & federal law enforcement agencies assisting us today. pic.twitter.com/bdy7grOZRf — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

Crowd gathering at 4:48 a.m. pic.twitter.com/LJQwAMXU7M — Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) February 15, 2023

Just can't sleep! Too excited for the parade. See you all soon. pic.twitter.com/PTZeT2G5OA — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 15, 2023

