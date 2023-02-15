Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs

Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo.,...
Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs victory in NFL's Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KCTV5 will broadcast the parade and rally live starting at 12 p.m. here.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Feb. 15, 2023: the day Kansas City celebrates its second Super Bowl title in four years.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to flock to the downtown area for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Below is a compilation of social media posts from KCTV5 reporters, government agencies, local officials and fans surrounding the day’s two-hour parade and rally.

Today is the day! Who's ready to join thousands of their best friends downtown?! Parade guide: https://bit.ly/3Ytu2ya

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
Generic.
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
KCPD sets up reunification sites for any children lost during the Chiefs parade
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell along the Chiefs parade...
KC mayor joins KCTV5 along parade route, urges fans to have fun & stay safe
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell along the Chiefs parade...
Kansas City mayor joins KCTV5 along the parade route