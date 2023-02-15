Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Kelce brothers emotional after watching their mom ‘shine’ during Super Bowl week

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hugs his mother Donna, after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35.(Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the heartwarming stories during the week of the Super Bowl was Donna Kelce.

Mom to two All-Pros, she stole the headlines with a touching gift to sons Jason and Travis during the Opening Night: cookies.

She sat next to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the game and was on the field to congratulate Travis and console Jason when the final whistle blew.

In their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers reflected on the week and seeing their parents on the game’s biggest stage.

‘The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional,” Jason said with tears in his eyes. “It was so awesome...She was on top of the world for a week.”

“She was the heavyweight champ man,” Travis added. “She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time.”

They both complimented their father as well with how he has handled the increased attention as the Kelce brother’s popularity has grown exponentially during the season.

You can watch their full episode below.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
Generic.
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping

Latest News

Fans gather at Union Station several hours before a parade through downtown Kansas City, Mo.,...
LIVE BLOG: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell along the Chiefs parade...
KC mayor joins KCTV5 along parade route, urges fans to have fun & stay safe
Street closures along Grand began at noon on Tuesday. For commuters, there will be four cross...
A look at street closures for the Chiefs parade
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.