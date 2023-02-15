KCPD sets up reunification sites for any children lost during the Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is setting up nine reunification sites for anyone lost during the Chiefs parade, which kicks off at noon Wednesday and turns into a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

From KCPD:

“There will be nine child reunification locations along the route, as noted on the map. Go to the nearest one of those if you have become separated from your child. Children taken to tents will remain there for no longer than 30 minutes before officers take them to a warmer location.”

The reunification site are at:

10th & Walnut

11th & Locust

13 & Grand, on the T-Mobile Center side

16th & McGee

17th & Walnut

18th & Main

20th & McGee

Northeast of OK St. & Main St.

Southwest of Pershing & Grand

Check out the map above, which also notes the reunification sites.

