Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

KCPD sets up reunification sites for any children lost during the Chiefs parade

Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.
Here's the Chiefs parade route for Wednesday in Kansas City.(City of Kansas City)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is setting up nine reunification sites for anyone lost during the Chiefs parade, which kicks off at noon Wednesday and turns into a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

From KCPD:

“There will be nine child reunification locations along the route, as noted on the map. Go to the nearest one of those if you have become separated from your child. Children taken to tents will remain there for no longer than 30 minutes before officers take them to a warmer location.”

The reunification site are at:

  • 10th & Walnut
  • 11th & Locust
  • 13 & Grand, on the T-Mobile Center side
  • 16th & McGee
  • 17th & Walnut
  • 18th & Main
  • 20th & McGee
  • Northeast of OK St. & Main St.
  • Southwest of Pershing & Grand

Check out the map above, which also notes the reunification sites.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping
Generic.
Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue

Latest News

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell along the Chiefs parade...
KC mayor joins KCTV5 along parade route, urges fans to have fun & stay safe
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas talks with KCTV5's Marleah Campbell along the Chiefs parade...
Kansas City mayor joins KCTV5 along the parade route
Street closures along Grand began at noon on Tuesday. For commuters, there will be four cross...
A look at street closures for the Chiefs parade
A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.