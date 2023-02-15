KCPD sets up reunification sites for any children lost during the Chiefs parade
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is setting up nine reunification sites for anyone lost during the Chiefs parade, which kicks off at noon Wednesday and turns into a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.
From KCPD:
“There will be nine child reunification locations along the route, as noted on the map. Go to the nearest one of those if you have become separated from your child. Children taken to tents will remain there for no longer than 30 minutes before officers take them to a warmer location.”
The reunification site are at:
- 10th & Walnut
- 11th & Locust
- 13 & Grand, on the T-Mobile Center side
- 16th & McGee
- 17th & Walnut
- 18th & Main
- 20th & McGee
- Northeast of OK St. & Main St.
- Southwest of Pershing & Grand
Check out the map above, which also notes the reunification sites.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.