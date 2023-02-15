KCPD: 23 children lost, reunited with their families during Chiefs celebration
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said there were a total of 23 children who were temporarily lost during today’s celebration.
All of them were reunited safely with their families.
The Kansas City Police Department is set up nine reunification sites for anyone lost during the Chiefs parade, which kicked off at noon Wednesday and turned into a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.
The police department said:
“There will be nine child reunification locations along the route, as noted on the map. Go to the nearest one of those if you have become separated from your child. Children taken to tents will remain there for no longer than 30 minutes before officers take them to a warmer location.”
The reunification sites are at:
- 10th & Walnut
- 11th & Locust
- 13 & Grand, on the T-Mobile Center side
- 16th & McGee
- 17th & Walnut
- 18th & Main
- 20th & McGee
- Northeast of OK St. & Main St.
- Southwest of Pershing & Grand
