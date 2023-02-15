KCPD: 23 children lost, reunited with their families during Chiefs celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said there were a total of 23 children who were temporarily lost during today’s celebration.

All of them were reunited safely with their families.

Previous coverage is below for reference, should you still need it.

The Kansas City Police Department is set up nine reunification sites for anyone lost during the Chiefs parade, which kicked off at noon Wednesday and turned into a rally at Union Station around 1:45 p.m.

Are you at the parade and missing a child? We have located multiple children who have gotten separated from their parents/guardians. Please contact the officer closest to you to learn where you can reunite. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 15, 2023

The police department said:

“There will be nine child reunification locations along the route, as noted on the map. Go to the nearest one of those if you have become separated from your child. Children taken to tents will remain there for no longer than 30 minutes before officers take them to a warmer location.”

The reunification sites are at:

10th & Walnut

11th & Locust

13 & Grand, on the T-Mobile Center side

16th & McGee

17th & Walnut

18th & Main

20th & McGee

Northeast of OK St. & Main St.

Southwest of Pershing & Grand

Check out the map above, which also notes the reunification sites.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.