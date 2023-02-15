KCMO man arrested north of Topeka on cocaine, weapon charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man from KCMO was arrested north of Topeka on cocaine and weapon charges.

Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office said the arrest happened Monday around 10:30 p.m.

At that time, a deputy stopped a white 2010 Acura passenger car for a traffic infraction near 142nd Road and U.S. Highway 75.

The driver was identified as 31-year-old Randy Thanh Nguyen from Kansas City, Missouri.

Nguyen was arrested and booked into the county jail on possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a firearm, transporting an open container, driving while suspended, and having no vehicle registration and no insurance.

