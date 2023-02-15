Aging & Style
KC mayor joins KCTV5 along parade route, urges fans to have fun & stay safe

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fans began showing up along the Chiefs parade route very early Wednesday morning, several hours before the scheduled noon start.

Among those early-risers was Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said he couldn’t sleep because of all the excitement. He hung out along the route for a few minutes with reporter Marleah Campbell, and had some messages for Chiefs Kingdom, in the video above.

