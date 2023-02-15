FORECAST: Clear conditions for parade, with highs in low 40s

Our low pressure from yesterday continues to track to the east. A northerly track with our wind will take over through the day. Partly-cloudy skies will be common, with temperatures only reaching into the lower and middle 40s Wednesday afternoon. Wind chill values will make the day feel more like we’re in the lower and middle 30s.

Another round of winter weather is on the way by late this evening. A second low pressure system develops from the west and will track into the Missouri River Valley between 8 and 11 o’clock tonight. We anticipate an opportunity for a wintry mix during this time, which will then transition to snow showers by early morning Thursday. Light-to-moderate snow showers are expected during the time of the morning commute. Accumulation models indicate 1 to 2 inches for the metro, but up to the north near Saint Joseph, we can anticipate 4 to 6 inches. Take caution on the roadways during this time. Be prepared for lower invisibility and the possibility of icy conditions. Temperatures are expected to drop during the winter storm system to the lower 30s for afternoon highs.

Friday morning low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper teens, but by the afternoon, with mainly clear skies expected and the beginning of a southerly flow, temperatures rise back to seasonal within the lower 40s. By the weekend, though rather breezy, temperatures rise to the lower and middle 50s Saturday and then nearly 60 degrees by Sunday.

We will see a drop in temperatures by the middle of next week due to another area of low pressure impacting the plains. At this time, models are indecisive on how it will affect our area, but there may be another opportunity for snow showers by Wednesday of next week. It will be something that our StormTrack5 Weather Team continues to track closely.

Here’s a closer look at your parade-time forecast:

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday, including what the parade is looking like. (KCTV5 News)

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.