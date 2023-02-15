FORECAST: Chilly but dry conditions for the parade

After a soggy Tuesday, we’ll begin to dry out late this evening into the overnight hours. We had rainfall totals mainly between 0.25 and 0.50 inches. Storms will continue to move northeast during the early evening before clearing out from west to east. They should stay below severe levels, too. Our next cold front begins to work into the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Winds will begin to shift out of the north and temperatures will start to fall. We’ll take a break on Wednesday from the moisture, but temperatures will be chilly.

Those of you heading out to the Parade of Champions for the Chiefs should make sure you have a few layers. Temperatures will mainly be in the lower 40s, but a persistent north wind will keep those wind chills mainly in the 30s. Expect partly cloudy skies in the region, as well.

The colder air continues to filter in Wednesday night into early Thursday as our next storm system moves in. This one could bring some snow to the area. It looks like a light wintry mix will be possible late Wednesday, with a transition to snow after midnight.

I will say, most of the model guidance keeps the KC metro in the dusting to 2 inches range, with the significant snowfall staying just out of reach to our north. Those of you in far Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri need to be ready for higher snowfall totals and bigger travel impacts. This mainly lasts only through Thursday morning.

Any slight shift south will bring more snow to the metro, so stay with us for our latest forecast.

We’ll stay cold Thursday and Friday, with highs making a run back at the 50s by the weekend.

