Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle join Chiefs Kingdom for Super Bowl parade

Eric Stonestreet was in Kansas City for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.
Eric Stonestreet was in Kansas City for the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.(NFL Network)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl champs bring out all the Kansas City stars to celebrate their success.

Artist Tech N9ne brought the house down during the rally with a couple of his signature songs.

Actors Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle were also in town for the celebration and visited with the NFL Network on the Lombardi trophy returning to Chiefs Kingdom.

Actor Eric Stonestreet returned to Chiefs Kingdom for the parade in downtown Kansas City.
Actor and comedian Rob Riggle joined thousands of Chiefs fans for the parade in downtown Kansas City.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the 2020 Chiefs parade and rally from the WWI Memorial.
It’s Chiefs Parade Day, Kansas City! Everything you need to know.
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Formery the Broadway Baptist Church, the Youssef's are transforming the building into a wedding...
Couple transforms historic KC church into wedding venue
The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures 833 fugitives, more than 51 in Kansas City
Timothy Haslett has been charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault.
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes
WATCH: KCTV5 coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
Eric Stonestreet back in KC for Super Bowl Parade
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo.,...
WATCH: Parade Day to celebrate the NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs
Skyy Moore points to friends in the crowd during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration in...
PHOTOS: Thousands descend on downtown KC for Chiefs Super Bowl parade