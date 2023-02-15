Eric Stonestreet, Rob Riggle join Chiefs Kingdom for Super Bowl parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Super Bowl champs bring out all the Kansas City stars to celebrate their success.

Artist Tech N9ne brought the house down during the rally with a couple of his signature songs.

Actors Eric Stonestreet and Rob Riggle were also in town for the celebration and visited with the NFL Network on the Lombardi trophy returning to Chiefs Kingdom.

Actor Eric Stonestreet returned to Chiefs Kingdom for the parade in downtown Kansas City.

Actor and comedian Rob Riggle joined thousands of Chiefs fans for the parade in downtown Kansas City.

