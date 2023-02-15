$11 million headed to revamp 66 Kansas airports
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $11 million in federal funds is headed to the Sunflower State to revamp 66 airports for public use.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Feb. 15, that 66 airport projects across the Sunflower State have been chosen to receive Kansas Airport Improvement Program funds to plan, construct or rehabilitate public-use general aviation airports.
“Whether it be airplane manufacturing, a link in the supply chain logistics, or travel, the Kansas aerospace industry is an essential part of our state’s economy,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants ensure the safety and longevity of Kansas airports, all while contributing to economic growth and job creation.”
Kelly noted that the aviation industry represents a more than $20.6 billion economic impact across a broad array of supply chain and manufacturing industries in Kansas.
“Every mode of transportation is a link to the state’s economic vitality,” said Calvin Reed, Secretary of Transportation. “These airport improvements are a few of many important efforts to empower the aviation industry across Kansas.”
The Governor indicated that KAIP typically gets $5 million each year through the bipartisan Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program and requires airport sponsors to match a minimum of 5% of the project costs. In 2023, the program awarded more than $11 million to 66 approved projects with a total project value of nearly $14.4 million.
Kelly said the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation received 153 applications that sought a combined total project value of more than $66 million for this round of grants. Projects were then scored based on impact on flight safety, economic growth and regional benefit.
“We’re grateful to satisfy 22% of the total airport improvements requested this year,” said Bob Brock, Director of the Division of Aviation, Kansas Department of Transportation. “We look forward to new and ongoing partnerships with aviation stakeholders to achieve stronger aviation infrastructure for the future.”
Kelly noted that the approved projects are as follows:
- Allen County – Replace Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS), $153,000; taxiway rehabilitation, $157,500
- Amelia Earhart, City of Atchison– Construct automated gate, $42,075
- Chanute – North apron reconstruction, $424,570; perimeter fencing, $180,000
- Cheyenne County – Replace AWOS system, $153,000
- Coffeyville – Crack seal and remark runway, $42,750 design, $229,500 construct
- Colonel James Jabara, Wichita – Relocate/widen taxiway, $114,000 design, $800,160 construct
- Comanche County – Preserve concrete runway, $19,000 design, $225,000 construct
- Cook Airfield, Rose Hill – Used Jet A truck, $30,000; electric hose reel for MOGAS pump, $3,000; Parking ramp, $148,500; pavement repairs, $18,000
- Jack Thomas Memorial, El Dorado – Replace fuel system, $10,800
- Elkhart Morton County – Rehabilitate terminal building, $29,750
- Fort Scott Municipal – Taxiway rehabilitation, $57,600
- Gardner – Taxiway, $47,500 design, $99,000 construct
- Garnett – Replace fuel system, $90,000; terminal rehabilitation, $15,300
- Great Bend Municipal – Replace primary wind cone, $5,588
- Harper Municipal – Replace fuel farm card reader, $21,250
- Hays Regional – Pavement repair materials, $25,500; upgrade security and access gates, $21,250; ARFF station gate automation, $17,000
- Hugoton Municipal – AWOS update, $5,700 design; $165,600 construct; fuel dispenser, $4,750 design, $40,950 construct
- Hutchinson Regional – Install wildlife dig barrier for a perimeter fence, $32,504
- Independence Municipal – Airport rotating beacon/tower, $23,750 design, $112,500 construct
- Johnson County Executive – Pavement maintenance materials, $13,600; southwest fence, $129,600; north fence, $156,150
- Kinsley Municipal – Fuel farm card reader, $13,500
- Lawrence Regional – Airport master plan update, $360,000; apron rehabilitation, $130,500 design, $800,000 construct; runway extension, $99,750 design
- Lyons-Rice County Municipal – Fuel system. $23,750 design, $282,600 construct
- Mark Hoard Memorial, Leoti – AWOS III, $163,764
- Medicine Lodge – AWOS update, $5,700 design, $165,600 construct
- Montezuma Municipal – Seal, patch, overlay and stripe runway, $792,700
- Moundridge Municipal – Resurface runway, $720,000
- New Century Air Center, Johnson County– Airfield electrical vault building, $89,300 design, $338,400 construct; rehabilitation of a central portion of the west apron, $133,000 design, $800,000 construct; maintenance materials, $13,600
- Norton Municipal – Replace and relocate AWOS, $153,000
- Oakley Municipal – Replace rotating beacon and tower, $76,500
- Pratt Regional – Apron and hangar area rehabilitation, $59,850 design, $653,400 construct
- Shalz Field, Colby – Card station for self-serve fuel pumps, $16,200
- Syracuse-Hamilton County – Replace fuel system, $66,500, design, $486,000 construct; replace AWOS, $121,500
- Tribune Municipal – Remove telecom tower to mitigate runway obstruction, $72,000
- Wamego Municipal – Airport development plan/master plan (phase II), $66,500; reconstruct apron and connecting taxiway, $468,000
