Valentine Puppygrams sold out, but still available throughout the month

MERRIAM, Ks. (KCTV) - Great Plains SPCA’s Annual Puppygrams are available throughout the month, but Valentine’s Day Puppygrams are sold out.

Volunteers will deliver puppies to the home or office during the month of February to play with and snuggle for 15, 30, or 60 minutes. They bring the supplies and clean up any messes. They said it helps during the “season of love” and to boost morale around the office or at home. Prices start at $125 for 15 minutes of puppy time.

Puppygrams will be delivered to businesses or residences within 25 minutes of GPSCA’s Merriam, KS, Campus.

Volunteers will wear masks at the request of customers. They say many of their volunteers are vaccinated and prefer to wear masks even without a special request. They will contact you within one business day to confirm your Puppygram.

Puppies will be made available for adoption the Puppygram delivery on a schedule determined by GPSCA, which they say is usually within a few days, and Puppygram recipients can put a hold on a puppy after the Puppygram -- if the puppy is not yet available. No holds will be done during the Puppygram session itself.

Potential adopters can come to the shelter at 5424 Antioch Drive, call GPSCA (913-831-7722), choose the adoptions option from the phone menu, and email adoptions@greatplainsspca.org. They also ask that customers mention they met the puppy during their Puppygram.

To adopt a Puppygram puppy, they must come to the shelter during adoption hours, which are Monday and Tuesday by appointment, or Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m.

