Shooting in Kansas City leaves 1 critically injured

By David Pinter and Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

It happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday near an apartment complex in the area of Benton Boulevard and E. 47th Terrace. The area is just north of Cleaver II Boulevard.

Police said the shooting appears to have happened outside.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

Police are not sure yet what led up to the shooting. They do not have anyone in custody at this time.

