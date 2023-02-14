Shawnee announces new city manager

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler and the Shawnee City Council announced Monday that Doug Gerber is the new city manager.

The Governing Body voted unanimously to approve a contract for Gerber on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. According to the city, Gerber was one of five finalists who met with the Governing Body and Shawnee city staff late last month in an extensive interview process.

“As with any change in this community that I love, I am confident our staff will embrace it and support the new City Manager,” said Mayor Michelle Distler.

Prior to accepting this role, Gerber worked for JEO Consulting Group. Before that, he had a 22-year career in the public sector, working in numerous positions for the City of Topeka.

Gerber will replace Doug Whitacre, who served as the interim City Manager since November 2022. He’ll be sworn in on March 27, 2023 at a City Council meeting.

