Senators introduce resolution to honor victorious Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 wake

FILE - Chiefs parade
FILE - Chiefs parade(kctv)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senators from Kansas and Missouri have introduced a resolution that honors the Kansas City Chiefs for the team’s Super Bowl 57 victory.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14, that he joined Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Erick Schmitt (R-Mo.) to introduce a Senate resolution to congratulate the Kansas City Chiefs on another historic Super Bowl win.

“For the second time in four seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions,” Moran said. “Coach Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce cemented their Hall of Fame careers with another incredible season and Super Bowl victory. I also want to acknowledge Clark Hunt for running an exceptional organization and building the foundation for this remarkable team. Chiefs Kingdom has the best fans in the NFL, and I look forward to the fan base growing even bigger as the Chiefs continue their dynasty for many years to come. One thing is for certain, never count out the Chiefs.”

Both Missouri Senators commended the team on a great game and mentioned a bright future. Marshall noted that Kansans also congratulate the Kansas City, Mo., team on a job well done.

“How about those Chiefs! Celebrating victories like this with family and friends is truly what makes sports so great,” Marshall said. “Kansans are once again tremendously proud of this team, and congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff and team management on delivering this franchise it’s second championship in the last four seasons!”

To read the full text of the resolution, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

