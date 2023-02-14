Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the cold on the side of the road.(Anchorage Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Gray News) – Police in Alaska gave a ride to an unusual passenger after a concerned resident called them about the animal’s exposure to the cold weather.

The Anchorage Police Department made a Facebook post saying they picked up a pig in the Fairview area. They said someone saw the animal standing on the side of the road and that he “looked cold.”

“We’re all familiar with refrigerated bacon, we just never thought we’d respond to a call for service related to that topic,” the department said in the post.

Officers said they promptly drove the pig, whose name is Elvis Pigsly, back home to his owners.

The officers also said Elvis was quite friendly.

The department said the incident was similar to another that took place nearly a year ago when they received a call for a turkey attempting to make its way into a convenience store.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champs!
Hear Mitch Holthus’ radio call as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Law enforcement announced Tuesday afternoon an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, man has been...
Timothy Haslett indicted on 9 felonies, including rape and kidnapping
A cat missing from Miami, Florida, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, which...
Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Prairie Village
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring