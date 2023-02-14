Aging & Style
Nick Bolton said he dreamed of fumble return for touchdown 2 nights before Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after...
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The morning after the Chiefs’ 38-35 Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, linebacker Nick Bolton appeared on CBS This Morning.

“I saw the ball come off his leg, he kind of kicked it, and I just ran after it,” Bolton reflected on his score. “Got a good bounce.”

The Chiefs second-year linebacker and captain on defense also credit Mike Danna with a block on his way to the endzone.

It was a moment Bolton had actually dreamed about.

“I guess two nights ago, I guess three nights ago now, I dreamed about the scenario, kind of exactly how it happened,” he told the TODAY show Monday morning. “It was a surreal moment. Once I got into the end zone, I didn’t know what to expect, thought maybe there was a flag down. It was a surreal moment for me, we needed in order to get the win.”

Bolton nearly had another defensive score after he gobbled up a loose ball in the third quarter and returned it to the house. But the officials decided Miles Sanders never had control of the ball before being hit by L’Jarius Sneed, and it was ruled an incomplete pass.

The former Missouri Tiger star shared the Super Bowl win with his mom, who has battled breast cancer, in the stadium after the game. His sister has also fought brain cancer, and he said their battles every day have motivated him throughout his career.

