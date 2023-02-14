Mahomes’ second title adds to Hall of Fame résumé

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick Mahomes’ résumé already reads like one of a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback joined an elite class of players at his position Sunday night when he led a game-winning drive to win Super Bowl LVII, 38-35.

Mahomes put the finishing touches on his second Super Bowl MVP -- something only six players in NFL history have done -- with a second-half performance that was nearly perfect. After all, a Mahomes playoff moment wouldn’t come without a little bit of adversity. After Kansas City trailed 24-14 at halftime, he and the Chiefs offense scored on all four possessions they had in the second half.

Before Sunday, teams leading by double digits at halftime of the Super Bowl were 26-1, with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ comeback from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons the only victory. Then Mahomes and the Chiefs orchestrated another second-half avalanche to notch their second double-digit comeback in the second half of a Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Mahomes was named the 2022 MVP at the NFL Honors after leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He did so while leading the league in passing yardage, passing touchdowns, and breaking the all-time single-season record for total offense by a quarterback in a season.

In an odd twist of events, doing those things typically has not led to Super Bowl success. The past nine winners of the MVP award and the past six passing leaders had lost in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) holds the trophy after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum | AP)

On Sunday, Mahomes completed 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three scores, all while not committing a turnover. He added 44 yards rushing and put the Chiefs in field-goal range on the game-winning drive with a 26-yard scamper up the middle of the Eagles defense. The 77.8 percent completion percentage was the best ever by a Chiefs quarterback in a playoff game. Mahomes’ stat line helped him continue to etch his name into more Chiefs and NFL playoff record books.

AFTER SUNDAY, MAHOMES...

Is tied for third-most 100.0+ passer ratings in NFL playoff history with Aaron Rodgers. Both Mahomes and Rodgers have done that 10 times.

Holds the top four spots in Chiefs playoff history for passer rating in a game. His 131.8 rating against the Eagles ranked third-best.

Has thrown 35 career passing touchdowns, good for eighth-most in NFL history. Mahomes is within 10 touchdown tosses of Joe Montana, who holds second place.

And Kelce are one passing touchdown behind Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for most playoff TDs by a duo. Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 14 playoff scores.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr | AP)

With the win, Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to win the regular season MVP, Super Bowl MVP, passing title and passing touchdown title. In the history of the league, only Tom Brady, Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning have all achieved in their career what Mahomes did in the 2022 season. In six seasons in the NFL, Mahomes is the first player to win multiple championships and multiple MVPs.

Kansas City is already the betting favorite to win next season’s Super Bowl. Meaning oddsmakers think it’s likely Mahomes will have a great chance to further ascend the playoff record books.

