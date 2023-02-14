Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Lost cat found 1,400 miles away in Prairie Village

The orange tabby cat had been missing from her Miami, FL, home for two years.
The orange tabby cat had been missing from her Miami, FL, home for two years.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Ks. (KCTV) - A cat missing from Miami, FL, was found this week by a resident in Prairie Village, over 1,400 miles away from the lost feline’s home.

The orange tabby cat had been missing for two years. After the cat was found in Prairie Village, animal control scanned her microchip and contacted the Miami owner. They are working on reuniting the cat with her owner.

It’s unclear how the animal came to be in our area.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champs!
Hear Mitch Holthus’ radio call as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

Puppygrams for Valentine's Day
Valentine Puppygrams sold out, but still available throughout the month
Puppygrams for Valentine's Day
Puppygrams for Valentine's Day
Chiefs fans share thoughts on best plays in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs fans opine on best play in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs fans share thoughts on best plays in Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs fans opine on best play in Super Bowl LVII