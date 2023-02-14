Aging & Style
Lenexa police looking for suspects following armed robbery at GameStop

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Lenexa police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects following an armed robbery where employees were tied up at the GameStop along Quivira Road.

The Lenexa, Kansas, Police Department said the “violent armed robbery” happened on Sunday, Feb. 12, at about 1:30 p.m.

At that time, who suspects entered the GameStop near W. 97th Street and Quivira Road.

They initially posed as customers but, soon, one of them pulled a gun out and threatened employees.

The suspects proceeded to tie up the two employees. They then loaded merchandise to steal.

An unsuspecting customer entered the store during the robbery and the suspects detained that person, as well.

The first suspect is described as a slender Black man who was wearing a black beanie, a gray hoodie, black athletic pants, and dark sneakers. He also has a distinct tattoo covering the back of his right hand.

The second suspect is described as a slender Black man who was wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts, and dark sneakers.

Both suspects were wearing facemasks.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a silver Hyundai SUV, which was missing its rear license plate.

Anyone with information about who either suspect is or where they may be is asked to call a Lenexa detective at 913-825-8169.

Lenexa police are trying to identify two suspects following an armed robbery at GameStop.
Lenexa police are trying to identify two suspects following an armed robbery at GameStop.(Provided by the Lenexa Police Department)

