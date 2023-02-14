Kansas City Municipal Court is closed Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Municipal Court will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 15, due to the Chiefs victory parade.

“All scheduled hearings will be continued to later dates,” according to the city’s municipal division. They said notices will be mailed.

The city’s municipal division said that they made the decision to close “out of consideration for those who may have difficulty getting to the courthouse” due to the parade. “Several nearby streets will be closed, parking will be limited and even some public transportation routes may be impacted,” they note.

If you need to update your address, get case information, or make payments you can do so online at kcmo.gov/court. Bond can be posted at the designated Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department patrol stations.

Also, the offices of the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Jackson County will be closed on Feb. 15, and you are encouraged to look on Case.net for rescheduled court dates.

