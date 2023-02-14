Aging & Style
‘I love you, big guy’: Watch the Kelce brothers' exchange after the Super Bowl

Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City...
Donna Kelce greets her sons, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.(Matt York | AP Photo/Matt York)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl was the Kelce brothers pitted against each other.

All-Pros Jason and Travis made history as the first set of siblings to face off in the NFL’s championship game.

Travis Kelce got the better of his older brother in the Chiefs 38-35 win over Philadelphia. And the emotions flowed when the two met at midfield after the clock read zeroes.

“This was the happiest year of my life, man,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “Both off the field, on the field -- to see my family get all this glory and all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage -- being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season, and then meet him at the mountaintop it’s the best feeling in the world.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

