‘I love you, big guy’: Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after the Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the top storylines heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl was the Kelce brothers pitted against each other.

All-Pros Jason and Travis made history as the first set of siblings to face off in the NFL’s championship game.

Travis Kelce got the better of his older brother in the Chiefs 38-35 win over Philadelphia. And the emotions flowed when the two met at midfield after the clock read zeroes.

“This was the happiest year of my life, man,” Kelce told reporters after the game. “Both off the field, on the field -- to see my family get all this glory and all its flowers, my mom be the center of attention on the jumbotron before the game on the biggest stage -- being able to get closer with my brother throughout the season, and then meet him at the mountaintop it’s the best feeling in the world.”

