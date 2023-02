FORECAST: Scattered rain & storms Tuesday

WE HAVE A WEATHER ALERT DAY ON OUR HANDS, AS RAIN AND STORMS CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE VIEWING AREA. SCATTERED RAIN AND STORMS WILL BE COMMON ALL DAY. A SEVERE STORM THREAT IS IN PLACE AS A MARGINAL RISK THROUGHOUT MUCH OF THE VIEWING AREA. TORNADO AND HAIL DEVELOPMENT IS LOW, BUT HIGH WIND, HEAVY RAIN, AND LIGHTNING WILL BE A CONCERN. WIND ADVISORIES ARE IN PLACE TO THE EAST OF THE CITY, AND WILL CONTINUE TO 3 AM THURSDAY. GUSTS IN STORM CELLS MAY REACH OVER 5O MPH. RAIN ACCUMULATION MODELS INDICATE 0.25′' TO 0.75′' OF RAIN THROUGH THE DAY. PLEASE TAKE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE COMMUTING TODAY, AND PREP THE KIDS FOR A STORM/RAINY DAY.

LUCKILY THE STORMS MOVE OUT LATE TUESDAY NIGHT AND WILL ALLOW FOR A MORE STABLE ENVIRONMENT FOR WEDNESDAY, BUT HEAVY CLOUDS WILL BE COMMON, ALONG WITH TEMPS FALLING INTO THE MID AND UPPER 40S. BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT, A NEW LOW APPROACHES FROM THE WEST, YIELDING COLD AIR. THIS WILL DEVELOP WINTER STORM CHARACTERISTICS, BRINGING A WINTRY MIX AND SNOW FOR THE REGION.

WINTER STORM WATCHES ARE IN PLACE FOR COUNTIES TO THE NORTHWEST OF THE METRO, STARTING 6 PM WEDNESDAY, AND LASTING INTO LATE THURSDAY MORNING. SNOW ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED AROUNG 1 INCH FOR THE METRO, AND UP TO 7 INCHES NEAR MARYVILLE AND BETHANY, MO. A WINTRY MIX MAY DEVELOP AS EARLY AS WEDNEADAY LATE NIGHT FOR THE METRO, AND WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON OF THURSDAY.

CLEARER SKIES WILL BE COMMON FOR THE THE END OF THE WEEK, BUT HIGHS WILL DROP TO THE UPPER 20S. BY THE WEEKEND, HOWEVER, HIGHS REBOUND BACK TO THE 50S.

