Creed Humphrey partners with Boulevard Brewing Co. for free beer giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During the Chiefs Kingdom Championship parade, fans can enjoy a nice, cold beer free of charge.

That is if they can be one of the first 1,248 fans to visit Boulevard Brewing Co. on Wednesday. The popular brewery will start providing 52 cases worth of free Unfiltered Wheat beers beginning at 10 a.m. to fans of legal drinking age.

The 52 cases of beer being given away are part of the “Wheats on Creed” partnership between Boulevard Brewing and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey.

Fans can visit the Tailgate Station located in Boulevard’s main visitor parking lot.

