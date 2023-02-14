Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Club Q in Colorado Springs plans to reopen in the fall following mass shooting

Club Q will reopen this fall after five were killed during a mass shooting and countless others were injured. (Source: KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The owner of Club Q in Colorado Springs announced they plan to reopen in the fall following a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people.

“We intend to use enhanced security measures, such as new screening technology and a hardened space,” part of a news release from Club Q reads. “We are working diligently with local, state and federal agencies on these enhanced security measures and hope it can become a model for countless queer spaces across the country.”

The owner announced they partnered with HB&A, a woman-owned architecture and planning firm to “achieve our goals of a tribute to the victims and rebuilding the club with enhanced security measures.”

Officials said the November 2022 attack was carried out at the club near North Academy and North Carefree Circle just before midnight.

Two people, Rich Fierro and Thomas James, were credited by authorities with stopping the shooter.

The suspect survived and is facing more than 300 criminal charges.

The people who lost their lives that night include:

Daniel Aston

Derrick Rump

Kelly Loving

Ashley Paugh

Raymond Green

The news release added that two victims of the shooting would be brought on as staff members on an administrative basis.

The club was owned by two people when the shooting took place. The Monday news release was from the club’s co-owner Matthew Haynes.

The Club Q management said it plans to start distributing some funds to former employees and third-party entertainer contractors starting Friday tied to fundraising efforts.

Click here to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help the impacted victims.

Click here to go to a GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Kansas City Chiefs are once again Super Bowl champs!
Hear Mitch Holthus’ radio call as the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
WATCH: KC leaders release Chiefs parade route for Wednesday
Fans gather for a rally in front of Union Station after a parade through downtown Kansas City,...
Chiefs Super Bowl parade celebration planned for Wednesday, Feb. 15
It is a Super Sunday for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and guard Nick...
Super Bowl babies: Hardman joins Allegretti in becoming father following championship win
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Chad...
Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Latest News

The U.S. Marshals Service, alongside federal and local law enforcement, conducted Operation...
US Marshals operation captures more than 800 fugitives, 51 in Kansas City
Otters at Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine's Day cards.
Otters paint Valentine's Day cards
Police say a K-9 team uncovered a driver with many illegal substances during a traffic stop...
‘You guys got me:’ Police K-9 finds driver with 53 pounds of marijuana in truck
Retired U.S. Senator Roy Blunt was elected to a three-year term as president of the State...
Blunt to lead State Historical Society of Missouri
FILE - The shooting occurred outside Westinghouse Academy 6-12 in the Homewood neighborhood.
Police: 4 students shot outside Pittsburgh high school