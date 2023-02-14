Chiefs gear flying off shelves after second Super Bowl in four years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An easy way to be part of Chiefs history is to grab some merch.

Fresh off their second Super Bowl win in the last four seasons, KC gear is a hot commodity – and one local business is reaping the benefits.

“I was going to say you can just grab one today, but I only have like two sizes left,” Charlie Hustle representative Elaine Clifford told a customer on Monday.

The Chiefs Super Bowl 57 win means a victory for Charlie Hustle, too. Merchandise is flying off the shelves. Customers have been lining up since Sunday night’s win and searching for gear after the Chiefs downed the Eagles 38-35 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in four seasons.

“It’s an amazing time to be here in Kansas City and cheering on our Chiefs,” said Charlie Hustle CEO/founder, Chase McAnulty. “We’re pumping out t-shirts. We’re getting them out as fast as we can.”

Just hours after the title game, shirts and hoodies are a hot commodity.

“It’s definitely our Super Bowl as well,” McAnulty added. “You know when the Chiefs do good, we do good, the city does good. It’s great for small businesses. It’s great for the local economy.”

The price of gear ranges from around $25-75. But, it’s selling out fast.

“Like of all the reasons to be crazy, how fun is it that it’s because we won the Super Bowl,” Clifford said while smiling.

If you need some swag, Charlie Hustle will also be selling gear at the parade Wednesday.

