Chiefs fans opine on best play in Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you didn’t have the money to strike a pose at State Farm stadium when the Chiefs secured their third Super Bowl victory in franchise history, there’s always the stylish lighted signs at Union Station for a backdrop.

What once said “Chiefs Kingdom” now reads “Chiefs World Champions.” Fans flocked there post-game late Sunday night and continued to trickle in on Monday.

As people posed, KCTV5 asked the question: what was your favorite part of the game?

“Winning and getting the touchdowns,” said Grain Valley youngster Everett Groover.

“Whenever he slid instead of making the touchdown,” said his older sister, Temperance, remarking on the disciplined move by running back Jerick McKinnon. “He was going to wait and let the time run out.”

There was plenty of praise for the offense.

“When Patrick Mahomes made the big run towards the end,” said Andrew Enyeart, who drove from Pleasant Hill to snap a selfie.

“When ‘homes took off for that 26 yard run with the ankle,” echoed Kansas City’s Clarence Roberts.

He’s talking about the high ankle sprain that the MVP suffered during the AFC championship game, which then flared up after a tackle at the Super Bowl. It sent him to the sidelines wincing in pain, but back out he went and sprinted in the final moments of a tied game.

The defense also earned accolades.

“When Justin Reid knocked one of the Philadelphia players off his feet. That was a big shock and I was kind of surprised because he went up in the air and did his thing,” said Kansas City’s Cierra Barr.

And who could forget when linebacker Nick Bolton scooped up an Eagles fumble and ran it into the end zone to score a defensive touchdown?

“Probably Nick Bolton’s fumble return,” said Darren Riccardo, who lives in Lawrence.

“Whenever Bolton picked up the fumble and ran for a touchdown,” repeated Justin Groover from Grain Valley.

It was a frequent pick among fans as favorite play of the game.

“It was my favorite because we were on a nail biter status at that point so it made a little bit of a return,” said Kansas City resident Dawn Strutton.

But let’s not forget special teams.

“Even the punt return,” remarked Roberts. “Number 19. Kadarius Toney. He ran it back.”

Roberts had trouble picking just one play, remarking on Mahomes’ run, Bolton’s fumble return touchdown, Toney’s 65-yard punt return (the longest in Super Bowl history), all the way down to McKinnon’s slide to the one-yard line and Harrison Butker’s winning field goal.

The stage outside Union Station is already up for Wednesday’s parade, so surface parking will be limited, but the inside will be open again on Tuesday. The doors will be closed on Wednesday during the parade and rally.

